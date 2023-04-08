Police: 2 men attack, stab man on mobility scooter in downtown

Apr. 7—Honolulu police are looking for two men in connection with an alleged robbery in downtown Honolulu late Thursday.

The assault occurred near Fort and South Kukui streets at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said a 27-year-old man was riding a motorized mobility scooter while walking his dog and stopped in the area. Two males approached him and an argument ensued.

Police said one of the males attempted to take the man's scooter when the other male stabbed the victim in the torso.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police said the man took himself to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

A description of the suspects was not available at this time.