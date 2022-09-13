Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at a Dunkin’ in the area of Linden Street and Forest Avenue on the afternoon of Sept. 6 learned the restaurant’s manager was transporting cash deposits when she was attacked, police said.

One of the suspects allegedly forced his way into the manager’s vehicle, told her to move into the passenger seat, drove a short distance, bound her, and then fled with the money.

Police noted that both suspects “acted in a joint venture.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

