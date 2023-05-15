Police find 2 men shot inside vehicle after liquor store theft in DeKalb County

Two men who police believe may have been involved in a liquor store theft were shot Sunday evening in DeKalb County.

At 6:43 p.m. officers responded to the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway in reference to a vehicle accident and a person shot.

Officers located a single-vehicle accident with two men inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

A third man inside the vehicle was detained by police.

Detectives responded to the crime scene to continue the investigation.

Detectives are conducting interviews and reviewing evidence to determine exactly what happened.

