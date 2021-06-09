Police: 2 Mississippi residents arrested in Idaho after erratic driving, firing of gun

Two men from Mississippi were arrested on Tuesday after reports of a vehicle driving erratically on Interstate 84 in Meridian and an occupant discharging a firearm, according to Idaho State Police.

Desmond L. Smith, 21, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, was charged with several misdemeanors: driving under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving without privileges, according to police. Cornelius X. Hobbs, 28, of Braxton, Mississippi, was charged with discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and possession of an open container of alcohol, an infraction.

Two handguns were found in the car, according to Lynn Hightower, a spokesperson for ISP.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police received several calls about a black Nissan Versa ”not maintaining its lane and changing multiple lanes at once,” according to a Wednesday news release. One person reported seeing the vehicle drive “off the interstate at Eagle Road but then (drive) through the dirt between the off-ramp and the freeway to get back on the interstate.” A second caller said they saw the vehicle hit the median before continuing along the highway.

A few minutes later, according to police, another motorist told police dispatchers that they had seen a person inside a vehicle matching the Nissan’s description “holding a gun outside the window. The witness reported several shots were fired from the handgun.”

At around 3:20 p.m., a Meridian police officer found a vehicle fitting the Nissan’s description near South Main Street and East Corporate Drive in Meridian, according to the release. Both occupants were arrested by officers and booked into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Police reported no injuries associated with the incident. It is still under investigation by Idaho State Police, Meridian Police and Boise Police.

If convicted, Smith would face up to 30 months in jail, $4,000 in fines, or both. Hobbs would face 6 months in jail or up to a $1,000 fine.