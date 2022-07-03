Police: 2 North Carolina officers shoot, hurt suspect

One person was hurt after being shot by police at a motel in Carolina Beach early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department were involved in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the StarNews reported, citing a news release from the department.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. Neither officer was injured, the department said.

Authorities did not say if the suspect was armed or why they were responding to the area, WRAL reported.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a probe, which is standard for officer-involved shootings. The officers were put on administrative leave.

Staff at the Dolphin Lane Motel declined to comment Saturday morning, the newspaper reported.

