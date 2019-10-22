Man kills mother and nephew, then himself; 2 officers hurt

BURKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a man in northern Virginia shot and killed his mother and nephew before killing himself in a domestic standoff that left two officers injured from a shootout.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said Tuesday that officers were called Monday night to a home in Burke after the mother called 911 and the dispatcher heard shots fired.

Roessler said several officers formed a "ballistic shield" as they tried to enter the home. The officers were then confronted by the gunman who fired a shotgun. Shrapnel deflected off the shield and injured two officers. One officer returned fire.

Police later entered the home and found the mother and nephew dead from gunshot wounds. The gunman was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The officers' injuries are not considered life-threatening.