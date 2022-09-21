Police: 2-year-old boy found dead in parked car in Alabama

1
·1 min read

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said.

A relative discovered the child inside a car at Kids Campus in rural Blount County on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were around 90 degrees, authorities said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, could not be revived.

It wasn't clear exactly how long the boy had been inside the vehicle, but Police Chief Charles Clifton said it may have been an “extended time throughout the day."

“I believe everyone I saw on the scene has children, so it's extremely difficult to be involved in something like that,” Clifton told reporters during a briefing.

The district attorney's office will determine whether any charges are warranted.

At least 28 children left inside vehicles have died this year in the United States, including six this month, according to a website that tracks such cases, kidsandcars.org.

Recommended Stories

  • What to know about parole, truth in sentencing and when people can get out of prison in Wisconsin

    Only about 8% of the state's roughly 20,000 prisoners in custody today were sentenced under the old parole system.

  • UN experts: Rights abuses continue in Maduro's Venezuela

    Independent experts working with the U.N.’s top human rights body say Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro personally ordered the detention of government opponents and critics who ended up suffering electric shocks, beatings, asphyxiation and other cruel acts while in custody. The third report from the fact-finding mission on Venezuela, commissioned by the U.N.‘s Human Rights Council, was released Tuesday and adds new detail on a string of rights violations — including possible crimes against humanity — under Maduro’s government that the experts first documented two years ago. The report and the mission’s leader said torture was ordered by Maduro in some cases but provided no details of specific instances.

  • Driving instructor who stalked teen pupil, 17, after 'falling in love with her' is jailed

    Obsessed Graham Mansie, 53, breached a restraining order within days of it being imposed, after he stalked Maisie Relph, now 19, between July and October last year.

  • Greenfield Crab Du Jour manager fired, cited for throwing a drink in a customer's face

    Mariah Luckette says she complained about her food and manager Jason Diong threw a drink in her face. Diong says Luckette used a racial slur.

  • US court awards $73 million for Venezuelan opponent's death

    A federal judge in Miami has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela's socialist government who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro. Fernando Albán was arrested in 2018 upon arrival to the international airport in Caracas from New York, where he was part of a delegation that had denounced Maduro's government on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Albán's death provoked international outrage and condemnation from the U.S. Last year, his widow and two children sued Maduro and several high-ranking members of his government for carrying out the kidnapping, torture and murder of the one-time Caracas councilman.

  • Michelle Obama plans 6-city tour for 'The Light We Carry'

    Michelle Obama plans a six-city tour this fall in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. The venues have seating capacities ranging roughly from 2,000-6,500.

  • TikTok to verify political accounts in U.S., ban campaign fundraising

    TikTok will begin requiring accounts belonging to U.S. government departments, politicians and political parties to be verified and will ban videos aimed at campaign fundraising, the short-form video app said on Wednesday. The move comes as TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, and other social media platforms are working to clamp down on political misinformation ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November, after years of being criticized for allowing such content to flourish on their services. Political accounts can submit a request for verification, TikTok said, and the company will also work to confirm the authenticity of profiles it believes belong to politicians or political parties.

  • U.S. poet Amanda Gorman kicks off the U.N. General Assembly

    STORY: “Lives lost. Climactic costs. Exhausted. Angered. We are endangered not because of our numbers, but because of our numbness.” U.S. poet Amanda Gorman kicked off the United Nations General Assembly week in New York on Monday.In a new poem called “An Ode We Owe,” she urged action on the climate crisis, hunger and poverty, and gender and racial equity… just a day before world leaders gather to address the 193-member body. “This morn, let it be sworn that we are one human kin, grounded not just by the griefs we bear, but by the good we begin to anyone out there. I only ask that you care before it's too late. That you live aware and awake, that you lead with love in hours of hate."South Korean pop band Blackpink, whose members are U.N. advocates for the SDGs—or Sustainable Development Goals – addressed the assembly via video – here’s Blackpink member, Rose. "We can't deny that the climate crisis is getting worse. There isn't a single moment to lose. That is why SDG 13 for climate action is so important. It can truly make or break our efforts across all global goals." The 17 SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted the significance of the meeting during a year dominated by war, global inflation, political division, ongoing health crises and ever-increasing climate and extreme weather events. "We meet at a moment of great peril for our world. (flash) Each battle is pushing the Sustainable Development Goals further out of reach. And in the face of such perils, it is tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side, to leave them for a sunny day. But development cannot wait." President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is scheduled to open the plenary meeting on Tuesday, which launches the General Debate of the General Assembly’s 77th session.U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on Wednesday.

  • Major quake strikes Mexico on 'cursed' anniversary

    STORY: Power lines shook, parked cars moved, a dental office rattled… and residents of Mexico City rushed outdoors as a seismic alarm went off, warning of a powerful earthquake that struck the country’s west coast. The 7.6 magnitude quake killed at least one person, officials said, damaged buildings and knocked out power in some areas closer to the epicenter. And it all happened on September 19.the same day that major quakes battered the country in 1985 and 2017.Reuters video journalist Anna Portella said she had finished an earthquake drill held annually on this day, only to get a warning some 30 minutes later to evacuate for real. She filmed the ordeal on her cell phone.“And at that moment I started to feel dizzy. I thought ‘something’s going on.’ The feeling was familiar to me because it wasn’t the first time I felt this way when an earthquake takes place in Mexico City. So I rushed out the street, I heard the alarm, I saw all my neighbors gathered there.""And everyone was shocked – a neighbor was repeating ‘what is the possibility that an earthquake happens just an hour after the drill.”“I tell you I’m not going to sleep calm tonight.” Accountant Ricardo Benitez says he was one of the first ones out of his building: "A colleague quickly warned us. We were the first ones to evacuate, and I didn't feel it, other colleagues felt it. One who was on the toilet said the doors were shaking." Many stood cradling pets on the streets of Mexico City, others clutched their phones – sending text messages or waiting for calls to go through. One woman said she was thankful she was prepared.Some areas in Mexico were still on high alert late Monday.A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Mexico’s coast. with officials saying waves could reach 3 to 9 feet above the tide level.

  • Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices

    Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday in the Belgian capital Brussels for “a national day of action” to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices and draw attention to the sharp hike in the cost of living. The European Union's 27 member countries have agreed to cut gas usage by 15% on average this winter, and aim in particular to reduce demand during peak hours.

  • Police: Man accused of string of Pittsburgh robberies nabbed after riding stolen dirt bike

    An Aliquippa man wanted for a series of smash-and-grab robberies in Pittsburgh was apprehended after being spotted driving a dirt bike illegally in North Versailles Monday.

  • Trump team resists special master’s request to explain declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents

    Former President Trump’s legal team on Monday night resisted a request to elaborate on his claims around declassifying the documents recovered last month from his Mar-a-Lago home. In a filing to the court-appointed special master that Trump requested, his attorneys said the “time and place” for making such a disclosure would come in a motion…

  • GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk

    Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Johnson has downplayed the effort and the certificates were never given to Pence, but Motiff, a political independent, wasn’t convinced.

  • This Couple’s Student Loans Were Forgiven — How To Get Out of Paying Yours

    Student loan forgiveness isn't an easy process, but it is worth it. Find out how this couple got their loans forgiven if you're trying to do the same.

  • Another Oklahoma State Fair-related disappearance case remains unsolved

    Two 13-year-olds vanished from Oklahoma's state fair several years before two fair-going sisters were found murdered. Neither case has been solved.

  • Trump defends ‘perfect’ call with Raffensperger amid threat of prison sentences from Georgia probe

    Former President Trump defended the controversial call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following the 2020 election, saying in a statement on Monday that it was “an absolutely PERFECT phone call.” The latest defense of the call, which has triggered an investigation in Georgia, follows remarks last week by Fulton County District…

  • Hawaii Cafe Employee Helps Save Missing Teen Abducted At Knifepoint

    A15-year-old girl violently taken from a Hawaii beach was rescued by a kindly restaurant worker after convincing her alleged abductor to buy her a meal. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was arrested in Hilo — on the east side of Hawaii's big island — on Saturday for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Hawai’i Police Department. Authorities said the teenager, whom they identified as Mikella Debina, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday near Waikoloa Beach Drive at Anaeho’omalu Ba

  • Georgia Mom Found Naked, Burned After Sending Chilling Message to Daughter

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Venmo“They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”That was the chilling Venmo message Deborrah “Debbie” Collier sent her daughter around 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 10—along with approximately $2,300—before the 59-year-old left her Athens, Georgia home in a rented SUV and vanished. Less than 24 hours later, authorities would discover her body, nude and severely burned, in a ravine ab

  • Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation

    Lindell told Insider that four vendors that were going to be listed on MyStore — his version of Amazon — were afraid of being linked to an FBI probe.

  • Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

    FacebookAuthorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a