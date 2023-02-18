Police: 2-year-old boy shot in Duquesne is in critical condition

Feb. 17—A 2-year-old boy was shot Friday night in Duquesne, police said.

Allegheny County Police said the boy was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen.

The incident was reported at about 9:15 in the 300 block of N. Third St. The boy was not identified.

County police homicide detectives are investigating. They didn't say there was an arrest made or suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

