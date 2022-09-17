Police: 2-year-old rushed to hospital after being shot by another child

Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot accidently by another child.

On Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Rd. after getting a call about a 2-year-old being shot.

During the initial investigation, police learned that the toddler was accidentally shot by another child that lived in the same home.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 2-year-old’s condition is unclear.

Anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

