Police: 2-year-old rushed to hospital after being shot by another child
Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot accidently by another child.
On Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Rd. after getting a call about a 2-year-old being shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
During the initial investigation, police learned that the toddler was accidentally shot by another child that lived in the same home.
TRENDING STORIES:
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
Body found in car off I-20 identified as woman who vanished after leaving pub
Forsyth County principal who used N-word on video to take leave of absence
The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 2-year-old’s condition is unclear.
Anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: