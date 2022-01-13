Police: 2-year-old shot, killed in North Memphis

Overnight in South Memphis, a two-year-old child was shot and killed. The toddler was pronounced dead at LeBonheur Children's Hospital.

The victim was the second child under 18 to die by gunfire since Sunday. In total, according to police, four minors were shot this week.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Clayton Street, in a residential area just north of Chelsea Avenue.

Initially, police reported that two victims were shot, but later clarified only one victim was shot — the two-year-old. It's unclear what, if any, type of injuries the second victim suffered. The second victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said no suspect information is yet available; anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

More: Following 346 homicides in Memphis in 2021, officials consider what's driving the violence

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She welcomes tips and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @megawatts2000.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Toddler shot, killed in North Memphis neighborhood off of Chelsea