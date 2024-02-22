Police say 2 people are dead following a south-central Springfield shooting

An early morning shooting in south-central Springfield has left two people dead, according to Springfield police.

The victims, both males whose names and ages have not been released, were reportedly shot about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in a neighborhood in the 200 block of East Eerie Street near Campbell Avenue. According to police scanner, police received several calls of "rapid-fire" shots that appeared to have happened in the area of the nearby apartment complex.

SPD said two people are currently in custody for their connection to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Two people dead after south-central Springfield shooting