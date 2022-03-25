Police: 2 people found dead in West Side Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police are on the scene of an apparent double homicide on the West Side of Evansville.

According to Evansville police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of North Saint Joseph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a male and female dead inside the home. They haven't been publicly identified.

Three females were found alive. They were taken to EPD headquarters to be interviewed.

This story will be updated.

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville crime: 2 people found dead in West Side double homicide