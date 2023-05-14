2 people, including minor, charged with murder after Sonic employee fatally shot in Keene

A 32-year-old man is dead and two people, including a juvenile, are facing murder charges for his killing after a shooting at a Keene Sonic Drive-In, according to police.

Keene is located about 35 miles south of Fort Worth, in Johnson County.

Matthew Davis, an employee at the Sonic in the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital after police found him in lying in the parking lot, according to police.

Angel Gomez, 20, of Fort Worth, and a juvenile whose name and age has not been released have been arrested.

Police said they were called to the drive-in restaurant around 9:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Davis shot multiple times and tried to save him until paramedics with the Keene Fire Department arrived. He was subsequently airlifted to Harris Methodist Hospital.

Police believe Gomez and the juvenile arrived in a vehicle at the Sonic restaurant in the evening and became disorderly in the parking lot. Davis, a Sonic employee, went to confront Gomez and an argument between them became physical. During the fight, the juvenile, also from Fort Worth, retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and shot Davis multiple times, according to police.

Gomez and the minor fled the area, but Gomez later returned to the scene and was arrested. Further investigation led investigators to a location in the Rio Vista, a city south of Cleburne, where the juvenile was found and arrested.

Investigators recovered several firearms where the juvenile was located, according to police. Both Gomez and the juvenile have been charged with murder.