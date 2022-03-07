Police: 2 people killed in Daytona Beach by attacker who stabbed them multiple times

A couple apparently riding their bicycles home from Main Street were stabbed to death early Sunday, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

The double-homicide occurred in the 700 block of North Wild Olive Avenue, according to a tweet from Young. Police were called to the scene early Sunday morning.

Young stated that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Two Men Dead: Two men in Port Orange die after shooting in an apartment complex parking lot

Son charged: Son of slain DeBary woman charged with first-degree murder

Baseball bat attack: Man faces murder charge in baseball bat attack at Daytona auto dealership

The suspect is a male of unknown race wearing white or light colored pants and possibly carrying a backpack, Young stated.

Young wrote in the tweet that the motive was unknown.

In an interview posted to Twitter by WESH, Young stated that the victims were a husband and wife who appeared to be riding home on bicycles from Main Street.

Young stated that it did not appear to be a robbery based on the valuables left at the scene.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Young told WESH.

Young is asking anyone with information to call police at 386-671-5257.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: Husband, wife killed in stabbing attack in Daytona Beach