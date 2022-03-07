Police: 2 people killed in Daytona Beach by attacker who stabbed them multiple times

Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·1 min read

A couple apparently riding their bicycles home from Main Street were stabbed to death early Sunday, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

The double-homicide occurred in the 700 block of North Wild Olive Avenue, according to a tweet from Young. Police were called to the scene early Sunday morning.

Young stated that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Two Men Dead: Two men in Port Orange die after shooting in an apartment complex parking lot

Son charged: Son of slain DeBary woman charged with first-degree murder

Baseball bat attack: Man faces murder charge in baseball bat attack at Daytona auto dealership

The suspect is a male of unknown race wearing white or light colored pants and possibly carrying a backpack, Young stated.

Young wrote in the tweet that the motive was unknown.

In an interview posted to Twitter by WESH, Young stated that the victims were a husband and wife who appeared to be riding home on bicycles from Main Street.

Young stated that it did not appear to be a robbery based on the valuables left at the scene.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Young told WESH.

Young is asking anyone with information to call police at 386-671-5257.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: Husband, wife killed in stabbing attack in Daytona Beach

Recommended Stories

  • Beaver Falls man sentenced to life in prison, avoids death penalty after hung jury

    The court has sentenced Joshua Diegdio, 34, of Beaver Falls, to life in prison on Friday afternoon.

  • Mount Gilead man steals State Highway Patrol cruiser during stolen vehicle investigation

    Suspect taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after high-speed chase and standoff that eventually ended in Ashland County

  • 4 charged in felony elder fraud case involving Camarillo company

    A 93-year-old Oxnard man was allegedly preyed upon by elder care providers with a Camarillo company. Four people have been charged with felonies.

  • Kristen Stewart Stuns at the 2022 Spirit Awards While Serving as Honorary Chair

    Kirsten Stewart was the lady of the night at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday night, where she served as the honorary chair. Joined by "Spencer" director Pablo Larrain, Stewart stunned in a white sequined Chanel jumpsuit. Last month, the 31-year-old star scored her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer."

  • Poet Sonia Sanchez to receive Edwin MacDowell Medal

    The poet, activist and educator Sonia Sanchez is this year's winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, a lifetime achievement honor started in 1960 and previously given to Robert Frost, Toni Morrison and Stephen Sondheim among others. “I had tears in my eyes as I learned about this award,” Sanchez, 87, said in a statement released Sunday by MacDowell.

  • Buildings Destroyed by Tornado in Central Iowa

    Multiple tornadoes were reported in central Iowa on Saturday, March 5, according to the National Weather Service, causing deaths and structural damage in the area.At least six people, including two children, were killed in a tornado that touched down near Winterset on Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff also said four people were injured.Video filmed by Cayden Jackson, who said he filmed it on March 6, shows damaged buildings and debris in Newton, Iowa. Credit: Cayden Jackson via Storyful

  • Timelapse Shows Intense Lightning Strikes Over Chicago

    Intense lightning illuminated the Chicago skyline late on Saturday, March 5, into the early morning hours of Sunday, March 6.The National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm in the Chicago area, with possible wind gusts of up to 70 mph.Timelapse video filmed by Craig Shimala late on Saturday into early Sunday shows the lightning strikes streaking over the city. Credit: Craig Shimala via Storyful

  • 'We can go further': Anna Wilson after Stanford's Pac-12 Tournament title

    Stanford's Anna Wilson talks with Pac-12 Networks' Alyssa Charlston following the Cardinal's win over Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game on March 5th in Las Vegas.

  • Man shot in chest near Main Street during Daytona Bike Week

    Police say a would-be robber was shot in the chest on Main Street early Sunday.

  • Family cries out for justice after man's charred remains found in Fairmount Park

    The family of a man whose remains were found burning in Fairmount Park seek answers in his death.

  • Man killed in Petersburg was shot multiple times, police say

    Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Petersburg Friday night.

  • At least 7 dead after tornadoes rips through Iowa

    At least seven people were killed Saturday after a series of tornadoes hit Iowa. Two of those killed were children under the age of 5. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • 'Our sons were sent to Ukraine as cannon fodder': Furious Russian mothers face down Kremlin

    Angry Russian mothers have accused Vladimir Putin of deploying their sons as "cannon fodder" in his invasion of Ukraine, according to video footage of a confrontation with a regional governor that emerged on a day when police in Russia detained 4,500 anti-war protesters.

  • Handyman charged with murder after body of missing woman is found in septic tank at her home

    Keoki Hilo Demich worked as a handyman for Cynthia Cole, who was last seen alive back on 24 February

  • San Francisco man reported missing found dead inside crashed car in Fresno County

    Authorities said the vehicle was not visible from the roadway.

  • Seattle police kill man who authorities say crashed car into federal building

    Seattle's police department said officers killed a man who crashed his vehicle into a downtown federal building, The Seattle Times reported. The department said officers responded on Saturday to a report of gunshots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual who had crashed his vehicle into the federal building at the corner of First Ave. and Marion St., according to the Seattle newspaper. The unidentified individual was...

  • AP PHOTOS: Lviv residents seek comfort in Sunday service

    Their hands clasped in prayer and faces ridden with fear and sadness, some residents of Lviv sought consolation at a Sunday Mass at a Catholic church in the city in western Ukraine. The 17th-century church was silent during the ceremony, reflecting the moment laden with emotion and concern because of the ongoing Russian invasion. Built by Jesuit missionaries, the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv was damaged during World War II and used to store more than 2 million books during the Soviet Era.

  • Drinking Too Much of This Popular Beverage Can Ruin Your Heart, Experts Warn

    Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for one in every four mortalities. So protecting your heart is perhaps the most important thing you can do for your health and longevity. Most people know that by eating well, exercising, quitting smoking, managing stress, and controlling your cholesterol and blood pressure, you can make significant strides toward a healthier heart. But there's one more key factor that can make or break your heart health that often goes

  • Unemployment, pay gap, instability the pandemic legacy for Peru's women

    When the pandemic struck Peru and forced the economy to shut down in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, women were some of the hardest hit.

  • Russia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear "dirty bomb"

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with the aim to "demilitarise" and "denazify" its pro-Western neighbour and prevent Kyiv from joining NATO. The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia on Sunday as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000. Ukraine's government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.