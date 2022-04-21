Police say 2 people shot after being followed by gunman in southwest Atlanta

Police say two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the same stretch of road where a security guard was shot and killed Monday night.

Police said a woman and a man were both shot at 445 Cleveland Ave. They were both taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the victims got into a fight with the shooter at a separate location. The victims left that location but were followed by the suspect, who fired a gun at them.

Police said they believe the victims and the shooter knew each other.

It’s unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.

Thursday’s shooting happened less than two miles away from a deadly shooting that also happened on Cleveland Ave. this week.

On Monday, a security guard was shot and killed in the parking lot of American Wings & Seafood, which is on the 300 block of Cleveland Ave.

The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51-year-old Anthony Frazier.



