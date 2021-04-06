Police: Suspect dead, 2 critically injured in Md. shooting

This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Police say they've responded to an active shooter and that there are a couple of victims. The police department said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that “the suspect is down. There are two victims with status unknown.” (WJLA via AP)
JULIO CORTEZ
·1 min read

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a Maryland Business park Tuesday left two people critically injured and the suspect dead, police said, while the U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick involving sailors.

The shooter went into a business, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. He could not say whether the shooting was inside or outside. He said after that shooting the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick and was killed there. The first shooting happened at the Riverside Tech park, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.

"We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe,” Lando said.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

