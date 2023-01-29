Police say 2 self-defense shootings in Phoenix Saturday night left 2 dead

Two separate shootings, one at a west Phoenix home and one at an uptown Phoenix gas station, left two men dead Saturday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a report of a shooting in central Phoenix, near 12th Street and Highland Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Aaron Duwan Frazier Jr. He died at a local hospital.

Early information indicated a man was fueling up his vehicle at the gas station when Frazier approached him with a gun and attempted to rob him. The man went back to his vehicle grabbed a gun and shot Frazier, according to police.

The man called police to report the incident. Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene. The man was not booked into jail. The case will be reviewed further for any possible charges.

Later in the evening, in west Phoenix, another shooting occurred.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to a call claiming a shooting occurred near 44th and Whitton Avenues.

When police arrived, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Early information indicated a man attempted to enter a home when a woman inside called a family member to come help. The family member arrived and confronted the victim in front of the residence, police said.

A verbal altercation occurred, and the victim made threats to kill the man, raising a black object believed to be a gun. The family member then shot the victim claiming self-defense, according to police.

The man was interviewed by police and not booked into jail as further review of the case is pending. Evidence was collected and the investigation remains ongoing.

