Police: 2 shot in north Seattle

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North 145th Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the police department announced.

Two people were shot, according to police.

Police say at least one person is dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

