Police: 2 shot in south Cobb Thursday

Feb. 16—Two people were shot and injured at an apartment complex in south Cobb early Thursday, the Cobb County Police Department said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 1:24 a.m. at the Premier Apartments, located off Riverside Parkway in the Six Flags area, police said. There, they found Phil Ray, 23, of Austell, and Jamari Payne, 19, of Woodstock, with gunshot wounds.

One person had a gunshot wound to their left foot, while the other had gunshot wounds to their arm and torso, police said.

Ray and Payne were both taken to a local hospital for treatment, where they remain in stable condition, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-4111.