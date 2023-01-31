Police: 2 shot in south Cobb Tuesday morning

Jan. 31—Two people were shot and injured in south Cobb Tuesday morning, the Cobb County Police Department said.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to a home on Main Station Drive off Hurt Road.

Antoine McCain, 43, of Marietta, stated that he shot Ricky Robinson, 34, of Marietta, police said.

Both men were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. Police and firefighters responded and treated the men, who were both taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 770-499-3945.