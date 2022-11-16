Police: 2 stabbed in Pittsburgh neigborhood

Two people have been stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police are investigating outside a home on Southern Ave in Mount Washington. Officials confirm two men were stabbed. Dispatchers confirm at least one was taken to the hospital. No word on either victim’s condition. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/kGrzZzejTu — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) November 16, 2022

Pittsburgh police are investigating outside a home on Southern Avenue. Officials confirmed at least one victim was taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on either victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 News at Noon for updates.

