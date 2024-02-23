Police: 2 suspects at large after crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two suspects wanted after leading Georgetown Police on a chase Thursday night were not found, the agency said on social media. Police will continue patrolling the area throughout the night.

Around 9:30 p.m., GPD said it was on the scene of a crash investigation in the 3900 block of Williams Drive. Two suspects in one of the involved vehicles ran away from the scene, according to police. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The trailer the suspects were pulling was reported as stolen, police said. A Texas DPS helicopter and K9 were used to try and help find the suspects.

While residents were previously asked to remain in their homes, police later said people “did not need to continue to remain in their home” but said they should call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

