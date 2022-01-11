Police: woman seriously injured after striking a utility police in Corryville Monday night

Cincinnati police say a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her car and struck a utility pole in Corryville on Monday night.

Emily Bowling was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic west in the 100 block of William Howard Taft Road when the wreck happened shortly after 8 p.m. police said.

Police said a passenger in her car sustained minor injuries.

Bowling, who was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

Police said impairment appears to be a factor in the wreck. Whether excessive speed also figured into the crash has yet to be determined, police said.

Witnesses to the wreck are asked to call police at 513-352-2514.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police probe Corryville crash that sent woman to the hospital