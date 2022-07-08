Police: 2 teens allegedly shot, killed 18-year-old at FWB Rec Center during armed robbery

FORT WALTON BEACH — Two 15-year-olds were arrested after allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez during a robbery Thursday afternoon outside the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jet Drive.

All three teens arrived together in a car about 3:45 p.m., according to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department news release. Burgos-Jimenez, of Crestview, was reportedly the driver.

Police investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jet Drive. One person was killed and two suspects were arrested.

While inside the car, the two suspects — identified as Brandon Lee Lanieux, of Fort Walton Beach, and Trevor Brown, of Houston — made an “illegal transaction,” police said.

Lanieux and Brown reportedly armed themselves and robbed Burgos-Jimenez of two loaded firearms. Burgos-Jimenez tried to stop them as they ran from the vehicle.

He struggled with one of the suspects over a firearm and several shots were fired, according to the FWBPD. Burgos-Jimenez was shot in the chest and collapsed in the parking lot of the recreation center.

Bystanders and responding officers found him and immediately began attempting life-saving measures. However, Burgos-Jimenez did not survive his injuries, the FWBPD reported. He was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene.

Jet Drive was blocked off from Holmes Boulevard to Robinwood Drive on Thursday afternoon while police investigated a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FWBPD in setting up a perimeter to help capture the suspects and manage the crime scene. Jet Drive Northwest was blocked off from Holmes Boulevard to Robinwood Drive.

Witnesses provided officers with information on the two suspects, who had fled after Burgos-Jimenez was shot. Officers quickly found Lanieux and Brown nearby. Officers reportedly found a loaded firearm and suspected narcotics in their possession.

Brown and Lanieux are charged with armed robbery and felony murder. The incident was "not a random act of violence," the FWBPD said in the release. The suspects and victim were known to each other.

The investigation was continuing Friday. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Terence James at 850-833-9538 or at tjames@fwb.org.

