Police: 2 teens arrested in relation to shooting of 19-year-old outside Jones H.S. football game

Two teenagers are in custody on charges related to a deadly shooting outside of a Jones High School football game, Orlando police announced Thursday.

Police Chief Eric Smith said a 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Gamaine Brown, 19, in November.

A 15-year-old was also arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, in connection with the shooting outside the football game.

Orlando police said two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot right before a Jones High School football game ended. Smith said three people fired shots and four people were shot, with Brown being the only one killed.

Smith said the police are looking for a third person in relation to the shootings.

