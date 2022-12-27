Police: 2 teens found shot to death Christmas night in wooded area of Palm Bay

Police in Palm Bay are investigating after two teenagers were found shot to death.

Officer said they responded Christmas night to an area known as “The Compound” after receiving a tip about a dead body that was found in a nearby woods.

Police said they found two teens, ages 14 and 16, who were dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said the families have requested the names and information of the victims to not be released.

“All available resources are being dedicated to finding the motives and person(s) responsible for this crime,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

