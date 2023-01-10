Police: 2 were trying to meet underage teens for sex

Jan. 10—The Kingston Municipal Police Department announced Monday the arrests of two men caught trying to meet up with underage teens to engage in sexual activity.

John Leroy Burkey, Jr., 40, of Wilkes-Barre and TyQwon Young, 36, of Edwardsville were each arraigned Monday afternoon on charges relating to the criminal solicitation and unlawful attempt to make contact with minors.

The two incidents both involved the suspects encountering a confidential witness whom they believed to be 15 years old, and attempting to meet up with the 15-year-old for sex, according to the criminal complaints filed against Burkey and Young.

The charges filed against Young date back to Sept. 21, 2022, according to the complaint and court documents.

According to the complaint, a confidential witness approached detectives from Kingston with photos of communication and a video of a meeting with an adult male who identified himself as "Tommy." The male was later identified as Young.

Young messaged the witness on Sept. 21 to no response, and again the following day. According to the complaint, Young was shown in the communication transcripts to ask the witness for her age, to which the witness replied "almost 16."

Young continued to message the witness, propositioning her for sexual favors and asking her for her address. Young then asked the girl to meet up at a specific location.

Waiting at the location for Young was the witness, who captured the encounter on video. Young was positively identified as the owner of a red Dodge Avenger shown in the video, and was identified as the person in the video and the person in photos sent to the witness.

After a short conversation with the witness, Young fled the area, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint filed against Burkey, he began communicating with a witness posing as a 15-year-old boy on Nov. 18, 2022. Photos of the communication and a video of an encounter between Burkey and the witness were sent to Kingston detectives for review.

Story continues

Burkey allegedly asked the boy for photos and, when told that the boy was only 15 years old, responded by saying "wow, I thought you were 18" and further said that he didn't want to get into trouble.

Despite this, communication between Burkey and the witness showed that they had made plans to meet up at a storage shed in Wilkes-Barre for sex.

Burkey encountered the witness when he went to meet up with the 15-year-old boy, an encounter captured on video. Burkey was positively identified as the male in the video and the male in a photo attached to the screen name allegedly used by Burkey to proposition the witness for sex.

During the interaction, Burkey admitted that he thought the boy he was communicating with was 15 years old and thought the boy was coming to perform a sex act on him.

On Nov. 30, investigating detectives from Kingston spoke with the building manager at the location where the witness met up with Burkey.

The manager recognized a photo of Burkey, and identified him as a resident of one of the apartments inside the building.

When investigators went to the apartment where he stayed, Burkey answered the door and agreed to be transported to Kingston police headquarters for an interview, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the station, Burkey was read his constitutional rights and agreed to provide a video/audio statement for detectives.

During the interview, Burkey stated that it was him that met up with the witness for oral sex, and that the site he encountered the witness on is used for "hook-ups," according to the criminal complaint.

Both Young and Burkey were arraigned late Monday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty.

Each suspect was arraigned on an identical set of charges: criminal solicitation of a person less than 16 years of age, two counts of criminal attempt at unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitaton — statutory sexual assault and criminal use of a communications facility. All charges in both cases are felony-level crimes.

According to the Kingston Municipal Police Department and the court documents filed against each suspect, Burkey was able to post $1 nominal bail to secure his release, while Young was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post bail in the amount of $10,000.

Preliminary hearings for both suspects are set for Jan. 18 in Luzerne County Central Court.