Police: 2 women dead, 1 man injured in early morning shooting in Titusville

Two people are dead and one other was injured in an early morning shooting in Titusville.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Read: Man found dead inside Brevard County home, sheriff’s office says

Crime Alert!

Friday, June 10, 2202, approx. 5 am TPD respond to shooting near Tropic St. & Brown Ave. 2 adult woman deceased, 1 adult male w/life-threatening injuries. Suspect at large, possibly known to the victims. Scene secure. Active, ongoing, more details will be released. pic.twitter.com/DzDAQJuap7 — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) June 10, 2022





Police were called to the area of Brown Avenue and Tropic street for a reported shooting just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found three people had been shot.

Read: Volusia deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Deltona

According to police two women were pronounced dead at the scene and an adult male who was also shot was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the suspected shooter is still at large.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.