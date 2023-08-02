Police: 2 women used credit cards stolen from yoga studio to buy nearly $1,000 in gift cards

Henry County police are looking for two women accused of stealing credit cards from a yoga studio and using them to buy gift cards.

On June 20, at about 8:57 am, a woman entered the Southern Lotus Yoga studio at 2137 Highway 155 in north McDonough posing as a potential client.

During the class, police say she went through the purses of the class participants and stole credit cards and cash.

The credit cards were used at the Walmart in Stockbridge to buy $980 in gift cards.

Two suspects have been identified in the crimes: Darmesha Parks and Lakisha Hancock.

The investigation revealed that the same type of thefts happened in multiple jurisdictions around metro Atlanta as well as in Florida.

Parks and Hancock are being charged with financial card theft, financial transaction card fraud, and theft by taking.

Police say this isn’t the first time Parks has committed this crime. She is accused of stealing credit cards throughout Georgia and Florida from December 2020 through July 2023.

Both women remain at large.

