Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend.
A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
“The BMW and Infiniti simultaneously accelerated and commenced racing,” state police said in a statement.
The driver of the Infiniti, 20-year-old Nickolas J. Quintal, of Hooksett, was later stopped and booked on charges including endangering the welfare of a child passenger, road racing, reckless operation, and negligent driving.
The driver of the BMW, 18-year-old Wyatt H. Adams, of Derry, is facing charges of road racing, reckless operation, and negligent driving.
Both drivers were released on personal recognizance and are slated to appear in Derry Circuit Court at a later date.
