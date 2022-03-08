Police: 20-year-old charged in October killing of teen in Evanston

Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Evanston, according to Cincinnati police.

Javeir Randolph, 16, was shot on Oct. 13 on Jonathan Avenue while walking to a store.

Javeir Randolph
Police said he died in the presence of his mom.

On Tuesday, police arrested Dezeon Jones, 20, and charged him with murder in the shooting.

Randolph was a student at Western Hills University High School. His mom, Jackie Randolph, described him as a bright, fun-loving, silly kid with a beautiful smile.

"It's devastating. It's something as a mom you will never, ever get over," Jackie Randolph said. "My son was just a kid. He was so young."

