POLICE: 20-year-old shot in Howell confirmed to be MSU student

HOWELL — Police have confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed Friday in Howell as Oghenevwede (Wede) Okagbare.

Officers from the Howell Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting, Friday night, Aug. 11, where they found Okagbare’s body.

Police brought a suspect into custody the same night. That suspect remains in custody on unrelated charges.

“Since the incident, detectives have executed several search warrants and are continuing to process information as it comes in,” a press release from HPD states. “We ask that the public be patient as we process that information for presentation to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review.”

Okagbare’s father, Robert Okagbare, gave multiple interviews to news stations identifying his son as the victim of the Howell shooting.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help with funeral costs. It says Okagbare attended Walled Lake Western High School, where he played basketball. He also enjoyed playing bass guitar.

The description stated, “He was a loving son and brother who was hard-working and loved by many. He will be dearly missed.”

