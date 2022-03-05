Police: 21-year-old killed Friday night in Walnut Hills

Cincinnati police have identified the man killed in Walnut Hills Friday night.

Police said Marquell Wilcox, 21, was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Gilbert Avenue around 10 p.m.

Emergency personnel transported Wilcox to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

