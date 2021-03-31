Police: 21-year-old shot and killed

Mar. 31—Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting on Sandtown Road just outside Marietta city limits that left one man dead. Witnesses said the shooter was defending himself, according to a Cobb Police Department news release.

Christopher Hunter Tillman, 21, was shot twice at a house in the 1200 block of Sandtown Road, about half a mile north of its intersection with Austell Road, the release said. Officers responded at approximately 1:51 a.m. Tuesday and found Tillman in the driveway with two gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took Tillman to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died, according to the release.

Witnesses at the scene said Tillman "physically assaulted another male at the residence who then used a firearm to defend himself." The shooter, whose name has not been released, is cooperating with detectives, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call CCPD at (770) 499-3945.