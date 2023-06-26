Police: 22-year-old Sobieski woman injured after man fires shots into a group of people Sunday

GREEN BAY - A 22-year-old Sobieski woman was found wounded Sunday night in a parking lot near the 1100 block on Main Street, the Green Bay Police Department said.

Police say the woman suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound around midnight Sunday. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they had heard an argument before a man with a gun fired multiple shots into a group of people.

Authorities say the suspect was around 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighed about 250 pounds and was wearing a baseball cap and a tan outfit.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-234183. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), at 432stop.com, and the P3 Tips app.

More: For years, Wisconsin's average homes cost $100,000 to $150,000. Here's what to know as it nears $300,000

More: Lighted boats, hot-air balloons and 5-minute fireworks: Get an eyeful at 8 of this summer's most colorful happenings in Green Bay area

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: 22-year-old Sobieski woman injured after 'multiple shots' fired