Police: 24 Oxycodone pills stolen

Aug. 15—VALLEY TOWNSHIP — State police at Milton are investigating the theft of prescription painkiller medication from a Nescopeck woman.

Trooper Scott Carl reported that a 57-year-old woman from Nescopeck told police that someone took 24 Oxycodone pills from her prescription bottle between 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. The pills are valued at $25.

The woman told police it happened between Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township, police said.