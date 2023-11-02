Police find 250 cannabis plants in Nottingham home

A cannabis factory has been discovered in a loft after police visited a house about unrelated matters.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police found almost 250 plants at the property, in Cherhill Close, Clifton, at 21:00 GMT on Monday.

The team spotted a ladder between one of the bedrooms and the loft space during their search.

Plants were being grown inside the loft and mature plants were found inside a bedroom, police said.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug.

A quantity of cash and a mobile phone were seized.

The force has said it was a large cannabis grow which has since been destroyed.

