A 26-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Colerain Township early Saturday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

Police received the call around 5:30 a.m., said Jim Love, public information officer with the Colerain Township Police Department. He said the shooting occurred at the Hidden Meadows apartment complex.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been release, and her unborn baby both died, Love said.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 26-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township