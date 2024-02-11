Police: 27-year-old dead, one other wounded in downtown Cincinnati shooting

One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting Downtown early Sunday, according to a news release from Cincinnati police.

First responders were sent to the 900 block of Race Street around 2:15 a.m. for a person shot. There, they found 27-year-old Lamonte Scruggs suffering from a gunshot wound.

Scruggs was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died shortly after arriving.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening, the release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Downton Cincinnati shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured