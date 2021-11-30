Police say 28-year-old man, 26-year-old woman shot on Taylor Street in Wilmington

Two people were shot on Monday night on the 600 block of Taylor Street in Wilmington, according to police.

A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were shot at 8:31 p.m. and went to the hospital in critical condition, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Police did not release further details, only saying the shooting is still under investigation and more details will be released when possible.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson at (302) 576-3638, or provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

