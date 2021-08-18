Police: 28-year-old Springfield man killed in Sunset Avenue shooting

Aug. 18—A Springfield man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Springfield early Monday morning.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old from Springfield, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

A 911 caller reported the incident at 1:32 a.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, according to police. Officers responded and found the man lying in the southeast corner of the parking lot.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to the head. The bullet appeared to have "entered through the back side of his head exiting through the left eye," the report said.

Officers located a single shell casing, as well as a broken gun grip, on the scene, although it is unclear if the gun grip is related to the shooting, the police report said.

The man was transported to the Clark County Coroner's Office, then to the Montgomery County Crime Lab, according to the police report.

A suspect has not been identified in the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by Springfield police.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the Clark County Coroner's Office for more information.