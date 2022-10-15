Police: 3.6 pounds of meth seized

Oct. 15—Members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with assistance from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, allegedly seized 3.6 pounds of methamphetamine last week during a search of a building in Marysville.

According to officials with NET-5, a search warrant was executed on 62-year-old Cortney Dozier of Yuba City and a "white metal building associated with an auto performance supply store in the 200 block of F Street in Marysville." Rebecca Bacon, 49, of Olivehurst, was allegedly in the building with Dozier at the time of the search.

Officials with NET-5 claim that 1,652 grams of methamphetamine, about 3.6 pounds, was found during the search. Officials also claim that "operational digital scales, and packaging material consistent with the possession for sales of methamphetamine" were discovered.

As a result of the investigation, both Dozier and Bacon were arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale and booked into Yuba County Jail.

The investigation was forwarded to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.