Police: 3 adults shots near Camping World Stadium

Orlando police are investigating a shooting on Thursday night near Camping World Stadium.

Officers responded to the area of West Washington Street and Coburn Avenue.

According to police, three adult victims were shot and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

