Police in 3 area counties investigating pharmacy break-ins ‘highly suspected’ to be connected

Police in three different counties and several communities are investigating pharmacy break-ins that happened Thursday morning.

Clark County Sheriff’s detectives are handling a break-in case at Carson’s Northridge Pharmacy.

Employees told News Center 7 the suspects appeared to only be able to grab some cough syrup before they ran out and drove off in a white vehicle.

Their next stop may have been the Harding Road Pharmacy inside Springfield city limits.

Video surveillance cameras show two people start to get out of an SUV but then get back inside to avoid getting spotted. Another camera picked them up a short time later, showing all three wearing hoods and walking up to the front doors. One man was carrying a crowbar.

Investigators do not believe the suspects were done.

Beavercreek police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to a break-in at the Home Town Pharmacy located on Indian Ripple Road, according to police.

It was not immediately known if anything had been taken. No one has been taken into custody at this time and police are working to identify suspects.

Springboro police were dispatched to the Springboro Pharmacy in the 200 block of West Central Avenue for an alarm at approximately 5:50 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been forced open. No suspects were located at the scene.

An undetermined amount of pharmaceuticals were stolen from the Springboro location, police said. The total loss is unknown at this time and a complete inventory is being conducted by the pharmacy.

Police released a photo of a white SUV caught on camera at the time the Springboro pharmacy was hit.

Springboro police could not confirm if the Beavercreek and Clark County break-ins were related to theirs, but they say it is “highly suspected” they are.

All the pharmacy managers News Center 7 spoke with described the same group of people breaking into their stores.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.



