Teen charged in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home

58
·2 min read

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A 17-year-old was charged Monday with multiple counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the fatal shootings of a girl he was dating and two other people in a suburban Chicago home, prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified as Byrion Montgomery, also was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

It wasn’t clear whether Montgomery had an attorney who could to comment on the allegations against him. The teen was being held on $20 million bail.

He was arrested following the shootings Sunday night in Bolingbrook in what police said was a suspected home invasion.

Bolingbrook police spokesman Anthony Columbus said Monday that “all indications are he was the sole offender.”

Police identified the girl as 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman. Cartez Daniels, 40, and a girl whose name has not yet been released also were slain, Columbus said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman was wounded and listed in stable condition at a hospital. Two boys ages 3 and 14 were in the home at the time but were not harmed.

The shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, and the suspect was arrested about two hours later near his home.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Chicago, police said.

Neighbor Melinda Taylor told the Chicago Tribune she heard a loud thud Sunday night prior to first responders arriving at the home across the street.

Taylor said her son plays with a teen who lives in the home where the shooting occurred and that the family there never stuck out.

“They just came and go and went to work, like everybody else,” she said.

