Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

27
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning,

This was at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.

It's unclear if the suspect or suspects are in custody.

The early Saturday morning shooting comes on top a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb last week that left 11 dead and nine wounded and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms that left seven dead and one wounded.

The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Recommended Stories

  • Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin

    The state of the remains indicates that the bodies had been in water for a longer period of time than they were alleged to be missing

  • Nuclear Experts Raise Concerns About Zaporizhzhia Plant

    United Nations inspectors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine say explosions from the artillery war being waged nearby rattle the facility almost daily, raising concerns that the danger to the plant has not improved despite the U.N.’s pleas for Kyiv and Moscow to create a cease-fire zone around it. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said Thursday that blasts had been heard near the facility “almost daily” for weeks. In addition to explosion

  • Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

    The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was booked into jail where he was being held without bail and could be arraigned Monday afternoon if the San Mateo District Attorney's Office decides to file criminal charges, that office said.

  • Ronna McDaniel Wins Fourth Term As RNC Chair After Divisive Race

    McDaniel was installed by coup-attempting former President Donald Trump and took the blame for the GOP's three bad election cycles he caused.

  • Wet weather ahead for West, flooding not expected

    Rain and snow will return to California this weekend. Winter Weather Alerts will be in place for western mountain ranges through Saturday. Flooding is not likely with the storm system.

  • Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire

    Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle. The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17. The November garage fire and January wreck both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles.

  • ‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering

    A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit received information that Parker had been distributing controlled substances in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. Information provided to detectives said that Parker not only possessed firearms, but was dealing in fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

  • Conjoined baby twins successfully seperated

    A team of doctors in Fort Worth successfully performed separation surgery on conjoined twins Jamie Lynn and Amie Lynn who were connected from the lower chest to their belly button. FOX's Dionne Anglin reports on the surgery first of its kind for Cook Children's Medical Center.

  • Man shot Friday night at Nyack Plaza apartments and taken to Westchester Medical Center

    Orangetown police are investigating the shooting of a man Friday night at an apartment in Nyack.

  • Below-freezing temps, possible freezing rain headed to Oklahoma

    Oklahomans can expect colder temperatures and potentially slick roadways the first half of next week, forecasters say.

  • At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January

    At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January

  • Godfather, Joker posters found in mafia boss Messina Denaro's home

    Posters of Al Pacino as the Godfather and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker were found in an apartment in western Sicily where mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is believed to have lived in the months prior to his arrest, police footage showed on Friday. The apartment, in the town of Campobello di Mazara, is in a modest building just a few kilometres away from the boss's home town of Castelvetrano. Messina Denaro was arrested in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on Jan. 16 after 30 years on the run as he was going to a private hospital where he had scheduled cancer treatment.

  • New York should pay Cuomo's legal fees in suit, judge rules

    New York state should pay former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's legal bills as he defends himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a state trooper, a judge ruled Friday. Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Letitia James in August arguing she violated state law by denying him public assistance for his defense. Cuomo said the trooper's allegations stem from a time when “he was acting within the scope of his employment or duties.”

  • Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps

    A man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to find people who can help him avoid the police or to find new victims, authorities said Friday. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is the subject of an intensive, round-the-clock search by police after a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death in Grants Pass, Oregon, on Tuesday. On Thursday night, Grants Pass police, sheriff's deputies, an Oregon State Police SWAT team and federal agents raided a property in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Grants Pass, where they seized Foster's car and arrested a 68-year-old woman for hindering prosecution.

  • Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss U.S. sanctions on Russia's Wagner group

    The United States on Thursday designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some of the most intense battles of the Ukraine war, as a transnational criminal organisation responsible for widespread human rights abuses. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not the first time Washington had "demonised" the group.

  • California’s courageous climate action in 2022 must be the norm, not the exception | Opinion

    Ultimately, we all face a simple truth: There will be no second chance to save California. Luckily, solutions exist.

  • Humans May Be Shockingly Close to Decoding the Language of Animals

    Scientists are using artificial intelligence to try to decode animal language. The ultimate goal: achieve two-way communication between animals and humans.

  • Taliban warn women can't take entry exams at universities

    The Taliban on Saturday doubled down on their ban on women's education, reinforcing in a message to private universities that Afghan women are barred from taking university entry exams, according to a spokesman. The note comes despite weeks of condemnation and lobbying by the international community for a reversal on measures restricting women's freedoms, including two back-to-back visits this month by several senior U.N. officials. It also bodes ill for hopes that the Taliban could take steps to reverse their edicts anytime soon.

  • Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests

    The State of Emergency will stay in effect until Feb. 9.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Check your tickets

    The lottery jackpot was an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $10.6 million for Saturday's drawing.