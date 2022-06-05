Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on South Street

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of Philadelphia's most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the area around Second and South Street when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

Pace said an officer was within "10 to 15 yards" of the shooter, "watching this person shoot into the crowd when the officer engaged that shooter."

"The officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee," he said.

It is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said. He said police are now looking for that man, and the investigation is ongoing.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said. South Street is a popular spot with restaurants, clubs and shops and on a Saturday night would be crowded with patrons.

Surveillance video posted by a reporter from Fox 29 on Sunday morning show a typical busy Saturday night on South Street quickly turn chaotic when those milling around near Third Street start running from the shooting.

Pace said there were "large crowds fleeing the area."

He said police were asking business owners to review video from surveillance cameras.

Surveillance video from a local business shows pandemonium after shots ring out near South & 3rd streets in Philadelphia last night just before midnight. pic.twitter.com/XLqGWEXAu1 — Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 5, 2022

On social media, some reported being locked down in businesses at some point during or after the shooting.

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, Pace said. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.The department said on Twitter to avoid the area. South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting