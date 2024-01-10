Police find 3 dead people outside Kansas City Northland home, investigation continues

Officers will search a residence in Kansas City’s Northland after finding three people dead there Tuesday night.

Police say a woman was looking for her fiancé near the 5200 block of Northwest 83rd Terrace Tuesday. When there was no answer at the door, the woman broke into the basement and found a body on the back porch.

Officers responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. and confirmed there was a dead body on the porch. After further investigation, police found two more deceased people in the backyard of the residence.

There are no obvious signs of foul play in the area of the crime scene, according to Kansas City police. A search warrant for the address is being obtained.

Captain Corey Carlisle, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, said the investigation is still ongoing and police are waiting for victim identifications.

Police have not confirmed the age or genders of the victims and there are no suspects as of early Wednesday.

Anyone with information that could help police are asked to contact the anonymous TIPS line at 816-474-TIPS.