3 dead after car ends up in creek in Queens
Three passengers have died after a vehicle crashed into the water in Queens Saturday, police say.
Three passengers have died after a vehicle crashed into the water in Queens Saturday, police say.
Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan. The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania departed.
Tesla has raised its prices several times in just the last few months. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.
Parents desperate for teething relief, look no further than a regular ol' mango!
Vilma Kari, the 65-year-old Filipino American who was attacked in New York City on March 29, spoke out and said she prayed for her attacker, 38-year-old Brandon Elliot. Kari's hope for Elliot: While speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday morning, Kari said she felt that Elliot needed prayers. Kari thanked those who showed support and love to her after the attack, saying their words have helped her recover.
"Even world famous chefs need their nails done once in a while," tweeted Lakshmi.
Actor charged with "forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003"
SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Planemaker Boeing Co has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022, industry sources said, in a bid to extend its recovery from overlapping safety and COVID-19 crises. The plans would lift output beyond an early 2022 target of 31 a month, which the sources said Boeing aims to reach in March. But implementation will depend on a cocktail of factors including demand, the uncertain capacity of some suppliers and Boeing's success in reducing a surplus of jets already built.
If you thought the onslaught of racist vitriol directed at former first lady Michelle Obama was difficult to read and hear about, imagine how it felt to be helpless when tasked with protecting her. This week, excerpts from former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras’ 2020 memoir Becoming Bulletproof resurfaced, detailing how the Poumpouras felt “outraged” but unable to intervene against non-violent racist attacks while on Mrs. Obama’s detail.
A powerful roadside bomb that went off on Friday near a vehicle carrying a local leader of an Islamist political party in southwestern Pakistan killed seven people, police and a government spokesman said. It was unclear who was behind the attack in Chaman, a town in Baluchistan province. Local police chief Abdul Bashir said the attack took place when Abdul Qadir, a local leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, was on his way to attend a pro-Palestinian rally.
The 2018 Rockies won 91 games, their best season since 2009.
"We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!" Michael Douglas captioned a Friday Instagram post celebrating Carys' academic achievement
Russell Simmons claimed his ex-wife, Kimora Lee, concocted a "fraudulent scheme" with her now-husband, Tim Leissner, to steal millions of shares of stock to use as Leissner's federal "bail money."
– Race driver JR Hildebrand is an Indianapolis 500 celebrity, but last week on his way to Indy he was just another repair job at Alex’s Radiator and Auto Repair in Goodland, Kansas. Hildebrand, a true car guy who’s just as comfortable driving his bagged 1960 Cadillac Coupe de Ville as he is a 230-mile-per-hour Dallara IndyCar, decided to pull the grand old ride out of storage in Boulder, Colorado, and cruise 1,100 miles to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. At 33, Hildebrand loves the classics, especially cruising in a ride nearly twice his age.
Let’s review a selection of the main candidates on the Jets offense and figure out who is the most likely to show the most improvement.
John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.
Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.
The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Trump for defamation and infliction of emotional distress on Asian Americans.
On May 15, China's Zhurong rover landed on Mars. The rover just left its landing pad and completed its first test drive on the Martian surface.
Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media
Legislation for a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly January 6 insurrection, is currently "designed" to hurt Republicans, Rubio said.