Police: 3 detained after shots fired on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Pittsburgh police were in the area of 18th and Mary Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood when they heard shots fired around 12:50 a.m. A ShotSpotter notification for 12 rounds was alerted for the 100 block of 18th Street.

There were no reported injuries, but two vehicles were struck by rounds on Harcum Way, according to police. A WPXI photographer saw a vehicle in the middle of the street with multiple bullet holes, two vehicles with their windows broken out and evidence markers on the ground.

Police said they detained three people at the scene for obstruction. The investigation is ongoing.

